Hyderabad: Minor commits suicide after being chided by Father

Hyderabad: A minor girl committed suicide at Borabanda on Thursday evening after being chided by her father on the topic of her education.

The incident occurred when the victim’s father returned home from work and found her sitting idle. He admonished the 17-year-old, asking her to focus on her studies. Upset over this, the girl went to the Borbanda railway stationand jumped in front of a train.

The police said that the victim was a resident of Borbanda, who was pursuing inter first year.

In a similar incident, On January 16, a class 8 student jumped to death over being admonished by his parents. According to the police, the boy was identified as 13-year-old Advaith Kimothi, studying at a private school. He stayed along with his family at an apartment in Nallagandla which comes under Chandanagar police station limits.

The deceased’s father asked him to concentrate more on his studies and focus on his career. “Angry over it, the boy reportedly jumped from the balcony of his house,” said Chandanagar Sub Inspector, Ahmed Pasha.