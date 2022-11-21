Hyderabad: Minor crash brings Indian Racing League to a halt

Considering the safety of drivers, the organisers postponed the remaining races.

Hyderabad: A minor collision between two cars near the Hussain Sagar on Sunday brought the Indian Racing league to a halt.

The incident occurred when a Chennai driver’s car was hit by a Goa driver. The former was shifted to the hospital with a minor fracture. The organisers later informed the media and fans that the injured driver was safe. The fans were later treated with a JK Tyre National Racing Championship.

Considering the safety of drivers, the organisers postponed the remaining races. It is to be noted the Indian Racing league is the precursor to Formula E, which will be conducted in February next year.

