Updated: 21st March 2022 3:42 pm IST
Hyderabad: Minor dies after being crushed under lorry
Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a ninth class student died on Sunday in Chandrayangutta after being crushed under a lorry.

The police identified the victim as Nihal Goud, a resident of Patel Nagar. The accident occurred when Goud was returning from his relatives’ residence in Yerrakunta.

The police further said that when the victim reached Noori Shah Darga, he tried to overtake a lorry in a narrow lane. In doing so, the minor victim fell down and came under the wheels of the truck.

The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital. The suspect and the lorry have been taken into custody, and a case has been registered.

