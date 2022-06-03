Hyderabad minor’s gang-rape: KTR, Kavitha call for stringent action

Hyderabad: The State IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha expressed their concern over the alleged rape of a minor girl in the city, on Friday. The police on Friday arrested 1 accused and identified 4 others in the case.

TRS MLC K Kavitha took to Twitter to express confidence and concern over women’s safety.

K Kavitha tweeted, “In the sad and shameful incident where a minor was raped, we stand by the family. I am confident Telangana Police will get to the bottom of it. We have a track record of Zero Tolerance when it comes to Women’s safety.”

Also Read Hyderabad: CCTV shows minor rape victim leaving with the accused

In the sad & shameful incident where a minor was raped, we stand by the family. I am confident Telangana Police will get to the bottom of it. We have a track record of Zero Tolerance when it comes to Women’s safety !! — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) June 3, 2022

KTR in his tweet expressed his shock over the incident and urged state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, DGP, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take immediate and stern action in the rape case and asked them not to “spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations”.

Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad



Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu @TelanganaDGP Garu and @CPHydCity to take immediate & stern action. Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 3, 2022

The background of the case:

On Saturday evening, the 17-year-old girl had gone to a pub with a friend, who left early. The teen reportedly befriended a boy and left the club with him and his friends to a pastry shop.

The five boys allegedly parked the car at Jubilee Hills and took turns raping the girl while the others stood guard outside the car, which the police confirmed as an Innova.

In another development on Friday, CCTV footage from outside the pub at Jubilee Hills shows the victim of the alleged gang rape speaking to the boys. The accused are said to be absconding.

The MLA’s son whose name had emerged in the case reportedly got off the car before the assault and ran away. When the girl’s father noticed injuries to her neck and asked her about them, she reportedly told him some boys had attacked her after a party at the pub.

The police initially registered a case of “outraging modesty” based on the girl’s father’s complaint. Later, when she gave a detailed statement, a rape case was filed under POCSO Act.