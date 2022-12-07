Hyderabad: Minors rescued from flesh trade in Yadagirigutta

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police, on Tuesday rescued two minors from the clutches of four organisers and five gang members involved in a flesh trade network.



The victims were forced into prostitution by a woman named, Kamani Anasurya who bought them with a vision of luring them into the business when they were infants.

The accused stayed in Yadagiripally, a neighbourhood in Yadadri Bhuvnagiri, and raised the girls till they reached puberty only to make easy money out of their trade.

According to the police, Anasurya physically assaulted the minors whenever they refused to entertain the clients.



Following her abuse, one of the minors recently ran away after which she was spotted by the police at an RTC bus stand in Jangaon.



On being questioned, the girl narrated the trauma she and her friend had undergone.

Yadagirigutta police have registered a case against Anasurya and imposed the PD Act (Preventive Detention) against her.



Her arrest led the police to discover four traffickers identified as Srinivas, Chandra Bhasker, Laxmi and Karthik. Four more are said to be absconding.



A case was registered against the offenders and the two minors were shifted to the child welfare centre.