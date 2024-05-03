Hyderabad: Mirchowk police nab 4 for robbing passenger

Hyderabad: Mirchowk Police on Friday apprehended four individuals for robbing a passenger of his mobile phone. The officials recovered three mobile phones and seized one auto rickshaw.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Khaja, 30, a pen seller; Imtiyaz, 26, a tile worker; Gulam Hussan, 21, a mechanic; and Mohd Nawaz, 25, an autodriver.

According to police, Abdul Khaja and Mohd Nawaz have several cases pending against them at various police stations.

Police have registered a case under Section 420, 379 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing.