Hyderabad: Mirchowk police nab 4 for robbing passenger

Police have registered a case under Section 420,379 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 9:51 pm IST
Nigerian pursuing MBA arrested for house thefts in Delhi
Representational image

Hyderabad: Mirchowk Police on Friday apprehended four individuals for robbing a passenger of his mobile phone. The officials recovered three mobile phones and seized one auto rickshaw. 

The accused have been identified as Abdul Khaja, 30, a pen seller; Imtiyaz, 26, a tile worker; Gulam Hussan, 21, a mechanic; and Mohd Nawaz, 25, an autodriver.

According to police, Abdul Khaja and Mohd Nawaz have several cases pending against them at various police stations.

MS Education Academy

Police have registered a case under Section 420, 379 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2024 9:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button