Hyderabad: Missing intermediate student traced, reunited with family

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old Intermediate student who went missing on Sunday, April 12, was traced and reunited with family later in the evening.

The student identified as Mohammed Amanullah Shareef had gone missing after the intermediate exam results were declared. According to the Bahadurpura police, the student had left his house since he was scared of his parents’ reaction to his results.

The incident occurred at 11 AM on Sunday, when the boy’s father Faheem Ullah Shareef had called him so that they could check the results together. However, Amanullah did not respond to the calls. Faheem learnt that his son failed in one subject. When his son did not respond, Faheem thought Amanullah would have seen the result and left the house.

Also Read 17-yr-old goes missing soon after Telangana Intermediate exam results

Initially, the family searched for Amanullah but in vain. They approached the Bahadurpura police and filed a missing persons complaint. Based on the complaint, the police formed teams to trace Amanullah.

After examining several CCTV cameras, the police traced the student at Attapur. Amanullah was brought to the Bahadurpura Police Station and reunited with his father.