Hyderabad: MMTS comes to halt near Begumpet, creates panic

Railway officials later confirmed that it was merely a technical glitch in the signaling system that led to the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th September 2022 12:38 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: An MMTS train suddenly stopped near Begumpet railway station causing panic for some time on Friday. Officials said a technical glitch in the signaling led to the incident.

The incident happened around 9 am when the MMTS service from Lingampally to Namapally with passengers came to a sudden halt making a loud noise. The Incident created a sense of anxiety among passengers leading to many of them getting off the train.

