Hyderabad: Modi, Shah can’t abolish 4% Muslim reservation, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief minister Revanth Reddy hosted an Iftar party at LB Stadium, highlighting the Congress government’s commitment to minority development. He highlighted that the government is dedicated to the progress of Muslim and Christian minorities in the state.

During the event, chief minister Revanth Reddy addressed the attendees, affirming the government’s stance on the 4 percent reservation for Muslims.

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy & AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi greet each other with sweets at the Dawat-e-Iftar event held at the Lal Bahadur Stadium.

He asserted that the Congress party has historically championed minority rights, citing the implementation of this reservation during YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s tenure.

In response to recent statements by Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah regarding the reservation, CM Revanth Reddy reassured that the government would defend the reservation in courts.

He highlighted that the 4 percent reservation for Muslims is integral to the state’s ethos and cannot be abolished.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy also highlighted the government’s allocation of funds for minority schools and residential buildings, demonstrating its tangible support for minority communities. He underscored the Congress government’s commitment to providing opportunities for Muslims across various sectors.

He highlighted the importance of unity among Hindus and Muslims, likening them to two eyes essential for the state’s progress.