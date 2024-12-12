Hyderabad: Mohan Babu regrets attacking scribe, releases audio message

Hyderabad: Expressing regret for assaulting a journalist, Tollywood veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu stated that his actions were a reaction to a microphone being shoved in his face, which he felt could have injured his eye.

In an audio message released by him on Thursday, December 12, Mohan Babu questioned how would anyone react if an individual gate-crashed their home.

“If I had beaten up someone outside my house then they could have filed 50 cases against me. But my son forcefully entered my home along with many others. How could I know who among them were journalists?” he asked.

“What if I had lost my eye because of the mike? Then I would have had to file a case,” he added.

అతన్ని నేను కొట్టాను అనే చెబుతున్నారే తప్ప..



మైక్ తీస్కొని నోట్లో పెట్టాం..నా కన్ను పోవాల్సింది..అప్పుడు నేను కేసు పెట్టాలి..కొంచం తగిలింది కంటి కింద..ఎస్కేప్ అయ్యాను..



Mohan Babu audio message about incident that happened at Jalpally House on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/9Ppt8MjDzF — ScrollUpdates (@ScrollUpdates) December 12, 2024

Stating the ongoing dispute as a family affair, Mohan Babu said that media persons had been camping in front of his house for four days, disrupting peace during an already difficult time.

“Some media outlets are spreading false information about my family dispute. A lot of negativity is being spread about me and my family,” he said.

Expressing regret, Mohan Babu said he was dejected thinking about how the journalist’s family must be feeling after the incident.

“I heard that he sustained an injury on his face. All I remember is snatching the microphone and the person yelling at me, which triggered my reaction. I didn’t even know he was from TV9. I have a good relationship with TV9 MD Rajinikanth,” the actor said.

Clarifying he has no ill will against the journalist community, Mohan Babu said, “I have nothing against journalists or the police force. Infact a lot of my students who graduated from my educational academ,y have ended up becoming IPS and IAS officers,” he claimed.