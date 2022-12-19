Hyderabad: More arrests made in bride-to-be kidnapping case

Hyderabad: In a bride-to-be kidnapping case wherein a 24-year-old woman was kidnapped from her house in Adibatla, Hyderabad hours before her wedding, police made more arrests.

Three persons, Mohammed Vajid Ruman, aged 31 years, Kanaparthy Pavan, aged 23 years and Yerrabelli Ramachandra Charya, aged 22 years were arrested. Earlier, 38 accused were arrested in the kidnapping case.

Ruman is a driver. He has driven the car in which the woman was kidnapped nearly two weeks ago. After committing the crime, he abandoned the vehicle at Shamshabad.

The arrested persons will be produced before the court.

Video released against her

Earlier, the woman lodged a complaint against the accused Naveen Reddy, his brother, and his cousin for releasing videos to defame her.

In a complaint lodged on Friday, the woman said that Naveen Reddy’s brother Nandeep Reddy and cousin Vamshi Bharath Reddy released the video of the accused wherein he tried to tarnish her image in society.

In the videos, Naveen Reddy made statements against the woman. He said that they moved together closely and spent some time at private places. The videos that were telecasted on news and YouTube channels caused mental agony to the woman.

Based on the complaint, Adibatla Police registered a case and apprehended Nandeep Reddy and Vamshi Bharath Reddy. Cops recorded their confession and seized one CPU, monitor, etc.

Meanwhile, channels that are broadcasting such objectionable videos are instructed that they should stop it immediately.

Bride-to-be kidnapping case in Hyderabad

The woman who was about to get married was kidnapped from her house on December 9 at around 11 am. The crime was committed by K Naveen Reddy along with his associates.

Soon after the incident, police came into action and within a few hours, the woman was rescued. The accused who were involved in the kidnapping were also arrested.

However, Naveen Reddy before getting arrested made selfie videos making statements against the woman and sent them to his brother and cousin. Later the duo forwarded that to TV and YouTube channels.