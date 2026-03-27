Hyderabad: Mosques covered, tight security for Sri Ramnavami yatras

Hyderabad: As part of extensive arrangements for peaceful Sri Ramnavami celebrations, authorities in Hyderabad covered mosques along key procession routes with white cloth, including at Siddiamber Bazar, while deploying thousands of police personnel across the city on Friday, March 27.

An estimated 3,000 to 5,000 police personnel have been stationed citywide, supported by specialised units such as OCTOPUS and the Rapid Action Force, to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrations. Surveillance through closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and drones, along with traffic diversions, has also been implemented.

Senior officials review security arrangements

City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with Additional Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal and Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Joel Davis, inspected sensitive areas, including Mangalhat, to oversee preparedness.

Speaking to the media, Sajjanar said that nearly 334 religious programmes, including four major processions, are being organised across Hyderabad. He appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

Precautionary measures to ensure harmony

Officials said the covering of mosques along the procession routes is a routine precautionary step aimed at maintaining communal harmony and preventing any untoward incidents during the celebrations.

The measure was implemented at several locations, including Siddiamber Bazar Masjid, ahead of the yatra.

Grand Shobha Yatra draws large crowds

The main Sri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra commenced from the Sita Ram Bagh temple and will culminate at Hanuman Vyayamshala in Koti later in the evening.

A parallel procession led by Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh began from the Akashpuri Hanuman temple in Dhoolpet and later merged with the main procession. Thousands of devotees from across the city and suburbs participated.

Festive atmosphere across city

Participants clad in saffron attire raised chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” while streets were decorated with flags and buntings. Idols of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj were among the highlights.

Residents along the route distributed water, lemon juice, lassi, and prasadam, while flower petals were showered at several points.

Traffic diversions in key areas

Traffic restrictions were imposed along major stretches, including Puranapul, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar, Gowliguda, and Sultan Bazaar, to facilitate the procession.

The yatra is expected to conclude later in the evening, with police maintaining close vigil throughout.

Authorities said all arrangements are in place and expressed confidence that the celebrations will conclude peacefully.