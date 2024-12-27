Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Hyderabad MP described the former PM’s demise as a significant loss for India.

Truly saddened to hear Manmohan Singh’s demise, says Asaduddin Owaisi

In his tribute, Owaisi said, “Truly saddened to hear of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise. A partition refugee who rose to become the RBI Governor, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister. His story is a remarkable one. I will always remember him as the only Prime Minister who made sincere efforts to uplift India’s marginalised, including minorities and backward classes. My condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Truly saddened to hear of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise. A partition refugee who went on to become RBI Governor, Finance Minister and Prime Minister. His story is a remarkable one. I will always remember him as the only Prime Minister who made sincere efforts to uplift India’s… pic.twitter.com/RWZuu9wgE2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 27, 2024

Manmohan Singh who is widely known as the architect of India’s 1991 economic reforms has passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 years.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi announced his death at 9:51 PM on Thursday.

Partition refugee to PM

From a partition refugee, Manmohan Singh rose to prominence as a distinguished economist. He served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Finance Minister, and ultimately as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

As Finance Minister under P.V. Narasimha Rao, Singh implemented bold economic reforms in 1991.

His policies, including the abolition of the Licence Raj, liberalisation of markets, and the introduction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), are credited with transforming India’s economic trajectory.

Singh is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and three daughters.

Following his demise, Asaduddin Owaisi and many national and international leaders paid tribute to him.