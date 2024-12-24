Video: Asaduddin Owaisi summoned for raising ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan in Parliament

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has been summoned for raising the ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan during the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

The summons has been issued by a Bareilly court, with the hearing scheduled for January 7, 2025.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s action breached protocols, claims Advocate

The legal proceeding against the AIMIM chief has been initiated by Advocate Virendra Gupta. It is alleged that the Hyderabad MP breached both constitutional and legal protocols.

On June 25, at the end of his oath in Urdu, Asaduddin Owaisi raised the “Jai Palestine” slogan alongside “Jai MIM, Jai BHIM, Jai Telangana, and Takbeer Allah hu Akbar.”

Sworn in as member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah I will continue to raise issues of India’s marginalised with sinceritypic.twitter.com/OloVk6D65B — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 25, 2024

Fifth term as Hyderabad MP

Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been representing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament since 2004, has won the Lok Sabha election from the city for the fifth time.

The AIMIM president defeated BJP candidate Madhavi Latha by a large margin in the Hyderabad constituency. He won the election by a massive margin of 338,087 votes, which was more than his previous record.

The BJP candidate, who left no stone unturned to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency seat, secured 323,894 votes, whereas Asaduddin Owaisi secured 661,981 votes.