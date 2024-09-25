Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Tirupati laddu row

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, September 25, reacted to the Tirupati laddu controversy for the first time.

At a press meet in Mumbai, Asaduddin Owaisi said there was an uproar after reports of animal fat was found in ghee in Prasad. “If this has happened, it is wrong, should not have happened. But tell me how can you nominate any non-Muslim as a member of our religious properties? In Tirupathi Laddu, when animal fat was found you are saying it is a sin and we agree it should not happen. It is their matter of faith,” he said.

He explained Narendra Modi and his government are introducing the Waqf Amendments Bill to grab the Muslim properties. “The BJP wants to grab the Waqf properties. There is no such law in Hindu religion,” he said.

The AIMIM chief said that they are saying that the collector will decide whether there is Waqf land or not. “The collector is a man of the government, so how will justice be done? He said that this bill has not been made in favour of Waqf, but to abolish Waqf,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.