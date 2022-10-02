Hyderabad: MP Santosh Kumar donates Rs 10 lakh for developing botanical garden

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd October 2022 3:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: MP Santosh Kumar donates Rs 10 lakh for developing botanical garden
Hyderabad: TRS Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar on Sunday donated Rs 10 lakh for the development of the botanical garden in Hyderabad.

The MP flagged off the 10 K , 5 K, and 3 K ‘Run for peace’ organised by the Botanical Garden Walkers Association at the garden. Kumar complimented the association for organising the event on Gandhi Jayanti.

“People are neglecting health as they are caught up with work. Events like ‘Run for Peace’ destress and motivate people towards a healthy life,” he said.

Apart from Kumar, Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy, local MLA A Gandhi and Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy each announced Rs 10 lakh financial assistance for development of the garden.

The association member thanked the leaders for their contribution to the development of the garden.

