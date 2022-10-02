Telangana: Property law will be amended to protect senior citizens, says Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Saturday stated that necessary steps would be taken to amend the law to allow senior citizens to reclaim their “property will” written in the name of their children.

He stated that he would bring the issue to the attention of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao in order to establish a special cell for the convenience of senior citizens who are planning to undergo hospital treatment.

Speaking at Ravindra Bharati in the city on the 31st International Day of Older Persons, the minister stated that the chief minister had implemented numerous schemes for the benefit of all communities. “The Aasara scheme was created with the goal of ensuring that the elderly and differently-abled people do not suffer,” he remarked.

The minister stated that plans have been drawn up to establish old age homes in all district headquarters to assist senior citizens, and that the necessary funds have also been sanctioned. “Families should be aware that certain laws have already been put in place to protect senior citizens,” he added.

Koppula Eshwar further said that he would work to include a topic on the welfare of senior citizens in the school curriculum beginning with the following academic year. He emphasised the importance of educating parents about their parental responsibilities beginning in elementary school. Similar to the SC, ST Atrocities Act, he said that public awareness of laws aimed at the welfare of senior citizens is necessary.

The minister also released a poster with a toll-free number – 14567 – and stated that the same number would be implemented across the country. “Senior citizens used to have to go from pillar to post at government offices to get their pensions, but after the TRS government took power, the pension amount was directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts,” he said.