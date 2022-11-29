Hyderabad: MS Education Academy sponsors Umrah for 25 teachers

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy in Hyderabad has sponsored ‘Umrah pilgrimage’ packages for 25 staff members working in their institution, along with their spouses as a part of the Teachers’ day celebration this year.

Twenty-five MS institute teachers along with their spouses (mahrams) were selected and invited to the MS Corporate office on Sunday and were handed over their passports and other travel documents.



A total of 50 pilgrims left for Umrah from Hyderabad, after a send-off ceremony at MS Academy’s office in the city.



MS managing director, Anwar Ahmed and senior director, Dr Moazzam Hussain addressed the Umrah pilgrims at the event.

“MS Education Academy had promised Umrah to its teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day this year, which was fulfilled today,” said the MD.



He further said that this series will continue on behalf of MS every year on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and very soon three other non-Muslim teachers will be sent on a trip to Dubai, along with their spouses as part of the program.



“I am leaving to visit the House of Allah. I could not even think of going to Umrah that too with my spouse. MS gave us the opportunity to perform Umrah…we feel lucky to be teachers,” said Sabihuddin Mohammad Ansari (a teacher in MS Creative School, Mallepally) who is one of the recipients of the Umrah package.

Also Read Hyderabad: Air quality drops as pollution rises significantly

Several teachers who were bestowed with the gift from the institution were emotional at the event and expressed delight towards the importance given to them for being ‘teachers’.

On this occasion, the senior director of MS Education Academy, Dr Moazzam Hussain, said that in addition to the 50 pilgrims from Hyderabad, there is another group of four from Delhi and two from Mumbai, who are a part of the convoy.



This trip will last for 15 days of which 7 days will be spent in Makkah and 7 days in Madinah.



Maulana Mohammed bin Abdul Rahim Ba Naeem briefly introduced the rituals of Haj to the pilgrims on the occasion.

With the commitment of Umrah, the convoy of teachers of MS Education Academy departed from the corporate office of MS Education Academy to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport late on November 26.