Hyderabad: Multilevel parking facility to come up near KBR Park

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to set up a smart car and motorcycle parking facility at KBR Park to manage the shortage of parking space in the area amid a high demand.

The GHMC will set up a mechanised multi-level facility near KBR Park, Kadak Chai, Jubilee Hills, GHMC Circle, reported TNIE.

The multi-level parking facility near KBR Park will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, and it is set to occupy a 405-square-meter area. This facility will have designated parking spaces for both cars and two-wheelers. Specifically, 20 percent of the total space, which has the capacity to host at least 72 Equivalent Car Spaces (ECS), will be allocated for two-wheelers. The facility will be open for the convenience of the public from 5 am to 11 pm.

The report added that the GHMC has invited proposals for the multilevel parking facility near KBR which will be carried out under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Model and will be handed over for 10 years, including the construction period.

Aside from the KBR park multilevel parking facility, the GHMC is likely to develop at least 50 more such projects across the city, based on an assessment by the Director of the Center for Energy, Environment, Urban Governance, and Infrastructure Development at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

For safety, the developer must install CCTV cameras across the multilevel parking facility at KBR, with sufficient lighting.

The parking facility near KBR Park will limit the human factor. Ticketing will be done via machines and smart card-based transactions will be automated. A mobile app will also be developed to navigate the facility for parking spaces, book parking in advance and other services. Regular monitoring for bugs in digital services shall also be carried out to ensure smooth operations.

Another multilevel parking facility, similar to the KBR park system, is being developed by HMR near the Nampally metro station on half an acre land. The space comprises 10 parking floors and five commercial floors, with a total built-up area of approximately 1,44,400 sq.ft. Out of this, 68% is allocated for parking 250 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers, while the remaining 32% is utilized for commercial purposes such as shops and a two-screen movie theater.