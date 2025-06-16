Hyderabad: Mumbai man booked for cheating, sexually assaulting woman

Hyderabad: A man from Mumbai was booked on Sunday, June 15, for allegedly cheating and sexually assaulting a Hyderabad woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused was identified as Shashikanth Kakkad, 42. The woman, 47, met Kakkad on matrimonial site, they became friends via on Facebook. The suspect first came to Hyderabad in January 2023, and stayed in a star hotel.

Kakkad persuaded the victim to meet him at the hotel multiple times on the pretext of discussing their wedding.

He claimed that he was from an affluent family and promised to marry the woman. It was then, that he raped her multiple times.

Further, using the bank account of the victim’s sister, the suspect invested about Rs 25 lakh collected from the victim and her family members in the stock market.

The accused then fled to Mumbai and started avoiding the victim. Recently, when she asked him to marry her, he started avoiding and refused to marry her.

When pressurised, he allegedly threatened to publicise their private photos and videos.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case of rape and cheating was booked and efforts are on to nab the suspect. Speaking to Siasat.com, Begumpet police circle inspector, C Ramaiah said, “The incident occurred last week, a case has been registered under section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”