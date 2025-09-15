Video: Hyderabad’s Musi River swells due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: The level of water in the Musi River has increased due to heavy rains in and around Hyderabad.

In view of the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the level is likely to rise further.

Floodgates opened

The river swelled as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials opened the floodgates of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar.

The decision was taken after the water level in the reservoirs reached near the full tank level.

As a rise in the level of the Musi River poses a threat to residents in the low-lying areas along the river, authorities may take appropriate steps.

As IMD Hyderabad has forecast rains till September 18, the water levels in the twin reservoirs will increase, which will force the authorities to open more gates.

If more gates are opened amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, it will lead to an increase in the water level of the Musi River.

In view of the anticipated situation, authorities are gearing up to ensure the safety of the people residing in the low-lying areas, especially along the Musi River.