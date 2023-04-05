Hyderabad: Muslim couple file complaint after right-wing ‘harassment’

Hyderabad: A Muslim couple filed a police complaint stating that they have been allegedly targeted by certain sections of the right-wing Hindu community by exposing their personal details such as phone numbers, names of their relatives, addresses etc.

Addressed to the City Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) and Station House Officer (SHO) P S Mirchowk, the plaintiff named – Syed Inayat Hussain Abidi – mentioned in detail the harassment.

The letter mentions the first complaint against him was registered in 2022 by Radhika Rangwala who accuses him of indulging in terrorist activities.

“I have allegedly videographed various defence and DRDO locations,” the letter stated. Abidi said that because of the FIR, he was called by the Kanchanbagh police station and thereafter by Special Branch Chatta Bazar by investigating officers named Sudarshan, Ravindra, Venu and Mehdi.

“When the authorities found out that the allegations are far from the truth, false and fictitious, they assured me that action will be taken against the complainant,” Abidi wrote in his letter.

However, Abidi’s problems did not end there. On November 23, 2022, he found out that police complaints were registered against him, his wife and his sisters alleging that they were a part of the alleged terror group Saraya Al Mukhtar and were ‘planning to attack consulates such as USA, UK, Bahrain etc’.

“I was summoned multiple times and this continued till January 2023, and again after knowing that my family was being falsely accused, the authorities left us,” the letter stated.

“Again a complaint was lodged against me by Uma Maheshwari alleging that I am associated with different terror organisations,” Abidi’s letter said.

Abidi also found out that his personal details were exposed to the public through a tweet by Goshmahal MLA and suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh.

“I started getting threatening messages from unknown numbers, whereby they are abusing me of filthy language and proclaiming to kill me,” Abidi stated in his letter.