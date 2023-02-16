Hyderabad: Muslim Girls Association to hold audio lectures every Thursday

Hyderabad: The Muslim Girls Association has invited teachers to listen to audio lectures on topics that will help them get acquainted with best practices at school and in classrooms.

The audio sessions named ‘Teachers Talk’ will be held virtually on Zoom appliction every thursday from morning.6:30 am to 7 am.

The association located at Shanti Nagar, Hyderabad, has requested citizens intersted to click on the link for joining the session.

Meeting ID: 867 1636 8436 and Passcode talk can be used to log in to the session.

Those unable to access the zoom link may listen to the talk live on YouTube via link.

The association has further invited teachers or other people to be a speaker in the sessions by asking them to forward their details on mobile numbers- 9948909657 and 955012397.