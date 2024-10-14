Hyderabad: Nagole police book case over bull, ram fight

Hyderabad: Multiple people were booked following a complaint by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA-India) alleging that they held ram and bull fights in Hyderabad.

Based on the complaint, the Nagole police booked a case under section 325of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and section 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. PETA India along with local activists filed the complaint. The organisation urged the police to locate the rams and bulls used in the fights and ensure that they are protected from further exploitation and suffering.

“PETA India commends Nagole Station House Officer S Sudheer Krishna for his prompt action in registering the FIR and sending the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated,” said PETA India’s cruelty response coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan in a statement.

Also Read US Consulate in Hyderabad invites applications for full-time job

In cases of ram fighting, two male sheep are pitted against each other in a violent and often bloody confrontation. The animals are hit and goaded into fighting until one is deemed the winner. Similarly, bulls are pitted against each other, forced into aggressive encounters, and often provoked using painful methods.