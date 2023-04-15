Hyderabad named as Bhagyanagar on BRS’ FB page: MBT spokesman

Hyderabad: Amjed Ullah Khan, the spokesman of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party, has alleged that Hyderabad was named Bhagyanagar on the official social media account of the BRS party.

The post in question was related to the unveiling of a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The caption read, “Three gems newly joining the Bhagyanagaram fame crown,” referring to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Telangana State Secretariat, and Telangana Martyrs Memorial.

The BRS party’s description of Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar has surprised many, given that they usually downplay the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) politics.

MBT Condemns Hyderabad being named as Bhagyanagar in BRS party Facebook account @amjedmbt @VoiceUpMedia1 pic.twitter.com/KI0aCj0tZ9 — Voiceup Media (@VoiceUpMedia1) April 14, 2023

Trying to appease Hindutva forces? MBT to BRS

The MBT party has been a vocal critic of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its opposition, BJP.

Now, Amjed Ullah Khan questioned whether the TRS chief, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), is trying to appease the Hindutva forces by endorsing the name Bhagyanagar. He condemned the BRS party’s act and referred to an RTI reply by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that stated that Hyderabad was never named Bhagyanagar.

Demand to change Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar

The controversy surrounding the name change of Hyderabad has been a long-standing issue in Telangana. BJP leaders have raised the issue on multiple occasions, especially during the election campaigns.

While, the BJP has been advocating for the name change, citing historical and cultural reasons, the opposition parties have opposed it, calling it a political gimmick to appease a particular community.