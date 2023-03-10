Hyderabad: National Handloom Expo to be conducted from March 11

Hyderabad: The National Handloom Expo – 2023 will be conducted from Saturday in the city, after a nod from the Union Development Commissioner for Handlooms.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner has accorded permission to conduct the Handloom Expo at Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road for a period of 14 days from March 11 to March 24.

Telangana handlooms and textiles department has addressed all the state commissioners and the managing directors of the state-level organisations in the country for sponsoring the primary handloom weavers societies and the APEX organisations participating in the expo.