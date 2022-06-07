NCW seeks detailed report from Telangana DGP on steps taken to ensure women’s safety

The Commission said it has taken serious note of the "increasing rate of heinous" crimes against girls and women in the Hyderabad district of Telangana.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th June 2022 4:21 pm IST
NCW seeks detailed report from Telangana DGP on steps taken to ensure women's safety

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the “increasing” rate of heinous crimes against girls and women in Hyderabad district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Telangana police to directly intervene in the matter and send a detailed report on the steps taken by the state to ensure safety and security of females.

The NCW, in a statement, said it has come across an article that reported that five cases of rape against minor girls were reported in Hyderabad in a week.

The Commission said it has taken serious note of the “increasing rate of heinous” crimes against girls and women in the Hyderabad district of Telangana.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: MLA’s son not present during gang-rape, say police

“The role of the police is not only to protect and prevent crimes but also to take swift and appropriate action in such matters. Therefore, the Commission has taken cognisance of the matter,” the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Telangana to directly intervene in the matter and to send a detailed report within seven days on the steps taken by the state to ensure the safety and security of girls and women so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

According to media reports, the first of the two cases that came to the fore on Monday was reported at the Ramgopalpet Police station, while the second was at Rajendernagar Police station limits.

Earlier on Sunday, two new rape cases involving minors came to light.

Last month, a teenage girl who visited a pub for a daytime party was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including three juveniles, police said on Friday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button