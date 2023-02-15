Hyderabad: Need to regularise services of Waqf Board employees

Hyderabad: A review meeting should be held immediately to regularise the services of the employees working in the Telangana Waqf Board along with promotions.

Member of the Telangana Waqf Board Maulana Syed Shah Abu Fatah Bandgi Pasha Qadri wrote a letter to the Chief Executive Officer Waqf Board Syed Khwaja Moinuddin requesting him to hold a review meeting to resolve the problems of the board employees.

He stresses the need to regularise the services of temporary employees, especially the officials of the level of Superintendent and Assistant Secretary, and to assign responsibilities to them by giving promotions to mixed posts and focus to create a sense of responsibility among the Waqf Board employees and officials by instilling confidence in them.

Maulana Bandgi Pasha said that to improve the performance of the board, the salaries of employees should be increased and the services of temporary employees should be regularized. He said that for significant improvement in the affairs and functioning of the Wakf Board, it is necessary to improve the performance of the employees and make them accountable besides inculcating a sense of responsibility in them.

He said that for the protection of Wakf properties, it is necessary to provide growth to the staff of the Waqf Board according to their hard work.