Hyderabad NEET aspirant ends life in AP’s Krishna district

The deceased was identified as Vaishnavi Kante, a resident of Begumpet.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Portrait of a young woman with dark, wavy hair and serious expression in a blue top.
Vaishnavi Kante

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Hyderabad died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Tuesday, August 4.

The deceased was identified as Vaishnavi Kante, a resident of Begumpet, enrolled at the Sri Bharati Institute Long-term Coaching Centre in Kanuru. Kante had recently visited home, and upon returning to the institute, she reportedly called her parents complaining that she was unable to study far away from home and asked them to take her back.

On Tuesday, Kante did not attend classes, saying that she was unwell. When fellow students knocked on her door, there was no response. Hostel authorities broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Subhan Bakery

When Kante’s parents were informed, they rushed to the hostel and filed a complaint with the Penamaluru Police.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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