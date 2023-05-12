Hyderabad: New blocks for Saidabad, IS Sadan PS inaugurated

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday inaugurated two newly-established buildings, one for IS Sadan police station and another for Saidabad.

The minister was accompanied by the director general of police, Anjani Kumar, and Hyderabad police commissioner, CV Anand, and other officers.

The IS Sadan police station was carved out of the erstwhile Saidabad police station and two new buildings have now been launched for both the stations.

IS Sadan is a three-story building while Saidabad police station is a two-story building.

A reception desk, visitors lounge, multiple cabins for officers, CCTV viewing centers, counseling rooms, and meeting halls have been set up at the police stations.

Lauding the services rendered by the police officers, Mahmood Ali said, “Telangana police force is at the forefront of maintaining peace and upholding law and order and it has become a role model for the country in terms of professional excellence.”

Commending the multiple task management by the cops throughout the year, DGP Anjani Kumar held that the police force should be committed to making the city safer for future generations.