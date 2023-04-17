Hyderabad: New oncology block inaugurated at Mehdi Nawaj Jung cancer hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated the oncology care block at Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad on Sunday as the state is gearing up to provide modern super-specialty facilities for cancer treatment.

The government has provided these modern facilities in collaboration with Aurobindo Pharma Foundation. The new eight-storey 300-bed carrier block has been developed by Aurobindo Pharma Foundation with Rs 80 crore. Harish Rao along with Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the new block.

He said that with the inauguration of the new block, the number of beds in cancer hospitals will increase to 750. He said the Telangana government has spent Rs 60 crore on the development of MNJ Cancer Hospital. He also expressed gratitude to the Aurobindo Pharma Foundation for the development of the new block.

He said that there will be separate departments for women and children in the new block. Teachers and libraries have been arranged for children who want to continue their education during treatment.

Bone Nero transplant and other modern treatment facilities will be available, which can cost up to Rs 10 lakh, but this treatment will be provided to the poor under the Argyashree scheme, and medicines will also be provided free of cost throughout life.

He said that the previous governments did not pay attention to the provision of modern super-specialty facilities. KCR has ensured modern treatment along with the provision of basic facilities in government hospitals. In the coming years, patients will get 10,000 bedded super-specialty facilities in government hospitals. In addition to MNJ cancer hospitals, these facilities will be provided in NIMS, Osmania, and Gandhi hospitals as well.

Earlier, Harish Rao had launched a mobile cancer screening bus, a CT scan, and a Dental X-ray OPG machine at the state-run Mehdi Nawaz Jung (MNJ) Cancer Hospital in Lakdikapul on the occasion of World Cancer Day. The cancer screening bus has equipment that can screen cervical, breast, and oral cancers, the minister informed.