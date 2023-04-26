Hyderabad: New pension system outreach conducted for veterans

The outreach was aimed at facilitating migration to the new system of pension administration.

Published: 26th April 2023 10:14 pm IST

Hyderabad: An outreach programme for veterans, widows and veer naris was conducted in Telangana and Andhra sub-area on April 19 and 20 at Visakhapatnam and April 24 and at Secunderabad.

The event was focused on updating veterans about the new System for Pension Administration – Raksha Pension Shikayat Nivaran and SPARSH pension services portals.

The outreach also aimed at facilitating migration to the new system of pension administration. Over 1500 Veterans attended the event, said a press release.

Representatives of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) Prayagraj along with Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Records facilitated the interaction.

Helpdesks were established and over 850 issues pertaining to pension were addressed by the team during the period.

