Hyderabad: Wonderla launches two new water rides

Hyderabad: Wonderla Holidays has launched two new water rides – Rainbow Loooop and Drop Loop, at its Hyderabad destination.

The Drop Loop ride begins from a towering 45-foot height and extends through a 200-foot-long translucent tube, concluding with an 82-foot runout.

“The body slide has been designed for one person, who stands over a trapdoor. Once released, the person will plummet suddenly through loops and curves, with water features adding an extra dimension of excitement,” a press release said.

On the other hand, the Rainbow Loooops ride takes the visitors on a journey down a towering slide. This tube slide starts way up high, 45 feet above the ground, and then slides down a long tube that is 112 feet long.

Actor Lavanya Tripathi inaugurated the rides on Wednesday in the presence of Wonderla Holidays MD Arun K Chittilappilly and Park Head Madhu Sudhan G.

Tickets can be booked online via the website. People can even buy them directly from the park counters.