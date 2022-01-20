Hyderabad: Newborn set on fire by mother, dies

Hyderabad: A newborn baby, who was set on fire by his mother in an alleged suicide-murder case at Hayatnagar, succumbed to the burns at a hospital on Wednesday.

The couple identified as Venkatesh and Suvarna were both construction workers. As per police, the two indulged in fights ever since their marriage. Venkatesh was an alcoholic who used to be in an inebriated state most of the time and would abuse Suvarna even after the birth of their son.

The police said that the incident occurred on the night of January 11, following a fight with her husband. Suvarna doused herself and the baby in liquid sanitizer at their house before setting the two on fire.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where the newborn succumbed to the burns, whereas the mother survived and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Hayatnagar police had registered a case of attempt to murder, which was later changed to murder, following the baby’s death. The investigation has been initiated, however, no arrests have been made so far.