Hyderabad: Newly-made down ramp at PVNR expressway set to improve traffic flow

Hyderabad: A down ramp was inaugurated at Laxmi Nagar near PVNR expressway Pillar number 88 in Mehdipatnam by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday. It is built at a cost of 9.63 crores.

Inaugurated Down Ramp built at a cost of Rs 9.63 Crores at Laxmi Nagar near PVNR Express Highway Pillar No 88 in Mehdipatnam. pic.twitter.com/Eu62qT0Sck — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) February 26, 2022

The ramp will ease the movement of traffic coming from Aramgarh, Shamshabad and surrounding areas and will also improve the traffic flow heading towards Gudimalkapur, Vicinities including Toli Chowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar and Hitec City.

On Friday, Talasani Srinivas Yadav also laid the foundation for the construction of Nallapochamma Temple on VST to Vidyanagar road and a bridge at heritage shop on the vegetable market road on Nagmaiah Kunta Nala. The estimated cost of the project is 12 crores.