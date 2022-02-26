Hyderabad: Newly-made down ramp at PVNR expressway set to improve traffic flow

Updated: 26th February 2022 2:10 pm IST

Hyderabad: A down ramp was inaugurated at Laxmi Nagar near PVNR expressway Pillar number 88 in Mehdipatnam by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday. It is built at a cost of 9.63 crores.

The ramp will ease the movement of traffic coming from Aramgarh, Shamshabad and surrounding areas and will also improve the traffic flow heading towards Gudimalkapur, Vicinities including Toli Chowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar and Hitec City.

On Friday, Talasani Srinivas Yadav also laid the foundation for the construction of Nallapochamma Temple on VST to Vidyanagar road and a bridge at heritage shop on the vegetable market road on Nagmaiah Kunta Nala. The estimated cost of the project is 12 crores.

