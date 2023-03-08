Hyderabad: NGO files petition challenging SCB poll notification

The NGO in their plea has called the elections as arbitrary, while condemning its need.

Hyderabad: NGO files petition challenging SCB poll notification
Secundrabad Cantonment Board

Hyderabad: Cantonment Vikas Manch, an NGO has remarked on the Secundrabad polls (scheduled on April 30), considering it unrequired when it is going to be merged with GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) soon.

The NGO has filed a writ petition in Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Union government to withdraw the election notification dated February 17.

The petitioner said the process for the excision of civil Areas from limits for SCB is underway because the Centre has solicited the views of the state government in a letter dated May 23, 2022, and has also issued broadly proposed modalities for the process of excision and merger.

The NGO in their plea has called the elections as arbitrary, while condemning its need.

