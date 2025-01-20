Hyderabad NGO urges Telangana govt to enhance new ration card system

Hyderabad: The Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment for the Marginalised (ASEEM), a Hyderabad-based NGO, on Monday, January 20, submitted a representation to the Telangana government, with its suggestions over the issuing of new ration cards in the state and using caste survey and old ration card applications’ data, among others.

The letter was addressed to chief minister Revanth Reddy, civil supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, and top civil servants of the state. It stated that the government’s decision to issue new ration cards through the data collected by Mee Seva app from 2018 might not be a feasible option as many residents would have changed their address. Instead, it suggested using information from the caste survey statistical data.

“Provide applicants with a window where they can re-apply or update and make corrections to their ration card applications,” ASEEM said.

Ensure transparency

ASEEM appealed for a transparent process by publishing all relevant information, government orders, memos, and notifications on the civil supplies department website.

“Introduce a system to let applicants check the status of their ration card application (old or new), using their Aadhaar card details before applying. This is to ensure the prevention of duplicate applicants,” ASEEM said in the letter.

Also Read Issue smart ration cards instead of digital family cards: ASEEM to Telangana CM

The letter insisted the Telangana government accept new ration card applications at the gram panchayat level through Mee Seva to ensure transparency. This would help applicants to check their status and provide at least a month for the same.

The letter suggested that the eligibility criteria and procedures should be widely publicised through local media and other media, in different languages, to avoid any possible confusion among the applicants, regarding the new move.

ASEEM’s representation emphasized resolving old complaints and representations, complying with food commission directives and Telangana High Court orders regarding ration cards, and issuing them without requiring additional verification.

The representation also suggested amendments to the guidelines related to the Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS). ASEEM alleged SKS does not have any legal backing and should be scrapped.

The letter reminded the Telangana government it must ensure that no eligible family is deprived of food security benefits, under the National Food Security Act, 2013.