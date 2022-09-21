Hyderabad: NIA releases 5 PFI members after questioning

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigating the Popular Front of India Nizamabad case questioned some persons on Wednesday at their office in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The NIA issued notices to several persons asking them to appear before the agency and join the investigation into the case it booked.

The NIA registered a case 120B, 153A, 121A, 141 r/w34 of IPC and 13(1)(b), 18A and 18B of UP (P) Act 1967.

On Wednesday, the NIA questioned and later sent away five persons- Shaik Ateeq, Shaik Mubeen, Ahmed, Shaik Yunus and Mohammed Arshad.

PFI members detained under UAPA

The agency had previously detained four persons from PFI from Telangana on September 18. The agency carried out raids at 38 locations in Telangana and AP in connection with a case filed on 26 August on the directions of Union Home Ministry.

The Nizamabad police initially booked a case against one Karate master Abdul Khader of Nizamabad and other PFI activists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The NIA issued notices to several persons from PFI asking them to appear before the agency on Monday and join the investigation into the case. Those issued notices reached the NIA office and reportedly presented themselves before the investigation officials of the case.

Meanwhile, the NIA team detained four persons from PFI for further investigation into the case outside as part of the investigation. The agency is expected to make a few arrests in the case.

Four persons including Abdul Khader the Karate master were arrested by the Nizamabad VI Town police on 5 July and remanded. All of them are in jail now and NIA sources said they were questioned in the case.