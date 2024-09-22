Hyderabad: NIA searches Saidabad house in connection with ISIS man

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at a residential apartment at Saidabad in Hyderabad of Telangana on Sunday morning and held searches in connection with an ISIS member from Pune. A team of the elite anti-terror agency, having pan India jurisdiction, reached Green View Apartments located at Sankeshwar Bazaar under Saidabad police station limits.

The investigation is connected to the ISIS Pune Module member Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, a Pune resident who was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police arrested Rizwan Ali in August 2024, in an operation. The NIA had previously arrested three of his associates Imran Khan, Yunus and Shahnawaz Alam in 2023. Imran Khan and Yunus Saki —were arrested in Pune.

While Shahnawaz Alam, had given a slip to cops and managed to escape. In October last year, the Special Cell arrested Shahnawaz, an engineer, who was hiding in Delhi after fleeing from Pune.

During interrogation, Rizwan Ali, told the officials that he had stayed at the Green View Apartments in Saidabad for a brief period prior to his arrest.

Based on the inputs the officials came to the apartment and verified the statements made by Rizwan Ali to the investigating officer.

Sources maintained the team interacted with the local people staying in the building as part of their investigation. The officials also went to a few other places in the city where Rizwan Ali frequented.