Hyderabad: Nikhat Zareen felicitated by DGP, NMDC

Hyderabad: Nikhat Zareen was felicitated by the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and the Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar in two separate programmes on Thursday for her recent win at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championship.

India’s boxing sensation Nikhat defeated Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 in the final to win a gold medal for the second time on March 28 in New Delhi.

NiKhat was felicitated with a shawl and a flower bouquet by the DGP in the presence of the chief secretary Santhi Kumari at the BRBK Bhavan.

Later in the day the NMDC chairman and managing director (CMD), Amitava Mukherjee, production director, Dilip Kumar Mohanty and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) B Vishwanath in the presence of other senior executives. Nikhat Zareen is the brand ambassador of NMDC which is supporting her journey to the 2023 Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amitava Mukherjee said “It‘s a matter of pride for NMDC when its brand ambassador Nikhat Zareen asserted her supremacy at the World Boxing Championship and won the Gold for India. On behalf of NMDC, I wish her the best for her upcoming matches and training for the Olympics”.

Expressing her gratitude to NMDC, Nikhat said, “The unwavering support from NMDC is highly appreciable, who not only believed in my potential but also invested in my dreams. Their encouragement has been the driving force behind my success and I will forever cherish their contribution towards my journey”.