Hyderabad: NIMS invites applications for contract nursing jobs

Applications can be filled out on the NIMS website till 5 pm on June 25.

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NIMS Hyderabad
NIMS Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has invited applications for the post of nursing officers on a one-year contract basis, with a monthly remuneration of Rs 32,682.

Candidates are required to have a minimum qualification of BSc (Nursing) or equivalent from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognised institute or university.

They must be between 18 and 34 years of age. A five-year relaxation is given for SC/ST/BC candidates. A four per cent reservation is reserved for people with locomotor disability ranging from 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

Subhan Bakery

Applications should be submitted on the NIMS website until 5 pm on June 25. A fee of Rs 500 will be levied on SC/ST candidates and Rs 1,000 on all others.

Selection test on June 28

Candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in a written examination, which will be conducted on June 28 at NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.

The one-hour exam will have 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). In case of a tie, the elder candidate will be placed higher in the merit list.

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Exam timings will be displayed on the website on June 26.

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