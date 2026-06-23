Hyderabad: NIMS invites applications for contract nursing jobs

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has invited applications for the post of nursing officers on a one-year contract basis, with a monthly remuneration of Rs 32,682.
Candidates are required to have a minimum qualification of BSc (Nursing) or equivalent from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council recognised institute or university.
They must be between 18 and 34 years of age. A five-year relaxation is given for SC/ST/BC candidates. A four per cent reservation is reserved for people with locomotor disability ranging from 40 per cent to 50 per cent.
Applications should be submitted on the NIMS website until 5 pm on June 25. A fee of Rs 500 will be levied on SC/ST candidates and Rs 1,000 on all others.
Selection test on June 28
Candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in a written examination, which will be conducted on June 28 at NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad.
The one-hour exam will have 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). In case of a tie, the elder candidate will be placed higher in the merit list.
Exam timings will be displayed on the website on June 26.