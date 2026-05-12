Telangana eyes more nursing jobs in Germany, plans seat hike

Hyderabad: Minister of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Dr Vivek Venkatswamy on Tuesday, May 12, said that employment opportunities in Germany are a great avenue for the youth and advised nurses to treat the challenge of adapting to a new language and new environment as an opportunity for growth.

He was interacting with nurses undergoing training under the Triple Win Programme conducted by Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM) in collaboration with the German Federal Employment Agency.

The program helps nurses with language acquisition and integration into Germany.

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The Minister asked the trainees to focus seriously on learning German and urged them to reach a level where they could comfortably read German books and understand the culture of the country they would be working in.

Till now, 46 nurses have completed language training, 15 candidates have received offer letters, and seven nurses have already joined jobs in Germany, the minister said, adding that he would discuss the possibility of increasing the number of nursing colleges and seats in the state with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

During the session, the Minister also conducted an online meeting with nurses currently working in Germany, telling them that the success of their batch will open doors for many more candidates in the future.



