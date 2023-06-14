Hyderabad: NIMS invites applications for various UG courses

The last date to register online is June 28.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 14th June 2023 4:19 pm IST
Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

Hyderabad: The Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences invited fresh applications from eligible candidates for admission into various undergraduate degree courses.

Admissions are open for the following courses:

  • Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) – 50 seats
  • B.Sc. (Nursing) – 100 seats
  • B.Sc. Degree courses in Applied Health Sciences – 100 seats

The last date to register online is June 28. Interested candidates can now register here.

MS Education Academy

As per the notification, the hard copy of the online application shall be submitted along with supporting documents as mentioned in the prospectus (Annexure-I).

Candidates can also post their online application by post with the below address:

Associate Dean, Academic -2, 2nd floor, Old OPD Block, NIMS, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500082.

The deadline for the hard copy of online registration to reach the Associate Dean’s office is on July 3, before 5 pm.

Candidates are advised to go through the prospectus (Annexure-I) thoroughly.

