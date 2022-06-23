Hyderabad: NIMS invites job applications, walk-in interviews on June 27

Published: 23rd June 2022
Hyderabad: Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences(NIMS) is inviting job applications for the position of Medical Officers in the Emergency Medicine Department.

The walk-in interview for the same will be conducted on June 27 at Panjagutta. To access details regarding eligibility and downloading application forms one may visit NIMS website.

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is a public hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, named after its founder, the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad. It is a State Legislature Act Institute under the Act of the Andhra Pradesh State Legislature. It has a huge campus in Punjagutta.

