Hyderabad: Nine-year-old student dies by suicide in Begumpet

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a 9-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide on Thursday at Begumpet as she disliked attending school.

The class 5 student of a private school , skipped classes for six days said the police. The girl’s mother Geeta worked as a maid in nearby houses. The victim hanged herself after Geeta left for work. The deceased’s 6-year-old brother began crying as he watched his sister take the extreme step.

Upon hearing the boy crying, neighbours rushed to help. However, upon reaching the house they saw the girl hanging from the ceiling. The deceased’s body was brought down immediately. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The deceased was then shifted to Gandhi hospital, where the doctors performed autopsy on the girl, and handed over the body to her mother. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.