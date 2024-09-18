Hyderabad: Nizam college students face unpaid scholarships, infra issues

Hyderabad: Students at Nizam College have raised concerns over the non-payment of scholarship amounts which have been pending for over two years. Several students also fear they will have to bear the expenses out of their pocket, despite securing admission via scholarship. Alongside this, the college is also plagued with sanitation and administrative issues.

Most students seem to be concerned about their academic progress which is hindered by the non-availability of permanent faculty.

Addressing the issues Sahiti, a BA 2nd year student said, “There are major issues with the administration here. Even though I and many other students have secured admission via government scholarships, we are yet to receive the amount.”

As per the government rules, students in the general category are eligible for a scholarship worth Rs 5,000. Similarly, students from the Backward Classes, Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe are eligible for Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000 respectively. However, the non-disbursement of these funds has placed several students of Nizam College in a tough position.

Shyam, a 2nd year BCom student expressed dismay over the non-availability of teachers. “Most teachers here have been appointed on ad-hoc bases. They visit the campus, sign the attendance register and leave. Our syllabus remains incomplete which ultimately impacts our scores,” he told Siasat.com. A few other students said that the teachers send PDFs of their respective subjects one night before the exam.

Another 2nd year BCom student pointed out deficiencies in the college library. “The library here has not been updated for quite some time; students struggle to find books relevant to their projects. This is coupled with certain untoward incidents which are left unaddressed.”

Another student Nitin raised concerns over Nizam College’s infrastructure. “There is a major issue with the infrastructure in the classrooms and labs where the fans don’t function properly and the seats are in a dilapidated state. Most students residing in the hostel also face these challenges due to poor infrastructure.”

A few students also raised concerns over administrative failure in curbing the influx of outsiders on the campus. Some claimed that people from outside come and occupy the college grounds, causing issues for students who want to utilise the facility.

Kaveri, a final-year BCom student, criticized the lack of cleanliness on the premises of the Nizam College. “There is not a single dustbin placed on the premises. This generates a lot of waste, which generally lies in heaps and remains unattended to for a long time,” she told Siasat.com.

A final-year BA student said, “There are only two washrooms in the boys’ hostel owing to inadequate sanitation issues.” He also noted that water leaks through the roof of the college canteen, making it difficult for students to have food.

Students allege that the negligence is persistent since the administration has autonomy over the undergraduate sections of the college. The collective concerns reflect a pressing need for reform within Nizam College’s administration to ensure that students receive both their entitled financial support and a conducive learning environment.