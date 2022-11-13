Hyderabad: Nizam college UG students keep up pressure over hostel issue

Hyderabad: Students in Nizam college on Saturday continued to protest over accommodation issues in the girl’s hostel. They boycotted classes and staged a silent dharna.

Over 200 undergraduate students demanded that all 300 rooms on the college campus be allotted to them. The students said that postgraduate students have been allotted hostels at Osmania University. The protest was held in front of the administrative block.

Also Read Hyderabad: KTR urges Edu min to address Nizam College students protest

The protesters further remarked that the Nizam college authorities agreed to allot the hostel to undergraduate students, however, they have changed their stance saying it is their responsibility to ensure student welfare. As the issue caught the attention of Telangana education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, she said that the rooms will be equally divided among UG and PG students.

“There are nearly 700 hostel occupancies at OU’s centenary block, where only 500 students are residing. The rest (200) are vacant, yet the PG students are being shifted here. Technically, this hostel should be for UG students alone,” students said.

This comes even after the state government’s decision to provide 50 percent of the UG female students and 50 percent of the PG female students in the newly built hostel building.