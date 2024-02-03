Hyderabad: NMDC invites applications for manager jobs, details here

Hyderabad: NMDC Steel Limited has released a notification inviting applications for managerial positions. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website of NMDC Steel at nmdcsteel.nmdc.co.in.

The last date for submitting applications is February 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 45 managerial posts within the organisation. Details regarding eligibility, the selection process, and other relevant information are provided below.

Vacancy details

General Manager: 19 posts

Dy. General Manager: 26 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for these posts are advised to refer to the detailed notification available on the official website. The maximum age limit for the position of General Manager should not exceed 54 years as of February 7, 2024, and for Deputy General Manager, it should not exceed 51 years.

Selection Process

The selection process for all the advertised posts will be based on a Personal Interview of shortlisted eligible candidates. During the interview, candidates are required to present all relevant certificates and testimonials as proof of their educational qualifications, experience, CTC, caste, etc. The walk-in drive is scheduled to take place in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Hyderabad (Telangana). The date, time, and venue of the walk-in drive will be displayed on the NSL website.

Application Fees

There are no application fees for applying to these managerial positions. For further details related to the recruitment process, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of NSL.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification provided on the official website before applying to ensure that they meet the required eligibility criteria and adhere to the application process.