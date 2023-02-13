Hyderabad: No Valentine’s Day near Ashoorkhanas, says Shia group

Hyderabad: The Shiya Youth Conference has announced that no one should celebrate Valentine’s Day near Koh-e-Imam-e-Zamin and Koh-e-Maula-Ali.

In a letter to the City Police Commissioner, the president of Shia Youth Conference Syed Hamid Hussain Jaffary requested an arrangement for a police picket to stop any kind of Valentine’s Day celebrations near the religious spaces.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man arrested for carrying out wedding procession

While Koh-e-Imam-e-Zamin comes under the Tilmilgri police limits, Koh-e-Maula-Ali comes under Malkajgiri police limits.

The Kohe Imam-e-Zamin is an Ashoorkhana named after Imam Musa Ar-Reza.