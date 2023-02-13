Hyderabad: Man arrested for carrying out wedding procession

Hyderabad: It is never a good idea to get drunk till you drop at a wedding and worse if your drunken state happens to have a little chat with the police.

Well that’s what happened with 27-year-old Srawan who entered into an argument with the Hyderabad police and hindered them from discharging their duties.

Srawan was part of a marriage brigade that reportedly had not taken prior permission from the police to take out the baraat. According to police, it is mandatory for a marriage party with the band to seek permission in order to avoid traffic.

A drunken Srawan entered into an argument with then police leading to his arrest. A case was booked against him under the City Police Act 70 A, B, C and Section 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Srawan was brought into police custody wearing his finest party clothes. He was punished with simple imprisonment of ten days and a fine of Rs 650/- by the magistrate.